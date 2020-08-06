Baby Jungle Taps Lil Keed For "The Purge" Remix

Baby Jungle and Lil Keed collaborate for new single "The Purge."

At only 18-year-old, multi-talented artist Baby Jungle is declaring his name in the rap game.

Now, the Macon, Georgia native releases his highly-anticipated music video for "The Purge" Remix, featuring Atlanta's own Lil Keed.

Born on March 12, 2002, Jungle recently transitioned to Atlanta to pursue his music career. Baby Jungle is inspired by the younger generation of Hip-Hop artists including the late Juice WRLD, Famous Dex, Lil Uzi, Chief Keef, and the legendary Lil Boosie.

These artists helped define his artistry and influenced him to continue making music. Similar to Juice, Jungle uses music as a coping mechanism and an outlet to express himself.

As Baby Jungle continues his voyage to musical success, he aspires to one day achieve legendary status.