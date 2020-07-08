AllHipHop
Bay Area Rapper Yung Rizzo Is Heating Up With "Still Here"

OnlineCrates

Bay Area Filipino rapper releases new song "Still Here"

Yung Rizzo of Fly High Music Group recently dropped his latest single “Still Here” and it's a smooth joint featuring a cool sample and consistent but not over the top rhymes. The song features witty punchlines and brings an classic throwback vibe that engages listeners, but we gotta say this visual has all the Summer vibes we need right now on lockdown and makes us like the song more. Upon its release, Spotify editorial added the song to official playlists such as New Music Friday, OPM Rising, Bago Sa Rap and Pinoy Rap. The music video segments footage of his performances while touring internationally. “Still Here” has generated over 250,000 streams to date and made its debut on the Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart on June 27, 2020.

