Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Drop“Ricky & Fonz" Video Featuring Rick Hyde

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama have a new Gangsta Grillz X Black Soprano Family project available NOW!!!

Recently Benny The Butcher inked a new, global deal with Entertainment One (eOne) for his Black Soprano Family (BSF) label and released plans for a new slate of music in 2020. The first content release is the Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos, which is now available and debuted in the top 10 on all major DSP’s. The Black Soprano Family (BSF) consists of Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Jonesy, FlexxBaby, Young World & DJ Shay and boy do they bring it.

“It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless I bring it to you,” Benny commented.

One of the talents Benny the Butcher brought into the fold is Rick Hyde, who is featured on Da Respected Sopranos. Today, Rick shines solo with the release of BSF’s new video “Ricky & Fonz” which was premiered on YouTube.

“Linking with Drama was fire, I just wanted to go in on every track, this is a competition for me and killing every track is my goal,” Rick Hyde said. “Drama is legendary and BSF is synonymous with street music, the combination just makes sense.”