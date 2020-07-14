Benny The Butcher Is a Supervillain On His "Deal Or No Deal" Freestyle

Griselda might be one of the hardest working collectives in Hip-Hop today! Here's ANOTHER release!

If you've been sleeping on Griselda then this might be the perfect record for you to jump on the Buffalo bred rapper's bandwagon. Although this is a solo joint from Benny the Butcher, this is just as rugged as any Griselda track. Despite the fact that these guys seem to drop every week, the anticipation for this record reached a peak yesterday when Benny said, "DEAL OR NO DEAL’ FREESTYLE DROPPIN TOMORROW PRO. BY @daringer_, via IG. Check it out above!