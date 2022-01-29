AllHipHop

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole – “Johnny P’s Caddy”

Benny and J Cole
By: Jake CratesCategory: Music

Looking for some dope bars this Friday? Look no further than Benny and J Cole’s most recent collaboration. Its a bit of a down vibe but at the end of the day this is a song of perseverance and overcomign the odds.. Oh and straight bars.

Looking for some dope bars this Friday? Look no further than Benny and J Cole’s most recent collaboration. Its a bit of a down vibe but at the end of the day this is a song of perseverance and overcomign the odds.. Oh and straight bars.