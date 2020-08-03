Beyoncé Takes Us To Our Roots With "Already" Ft. Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

Who are you? Do you know who you are? Beyoncé wants to show you - WATCH HERE!

Given today's climate it's no surprise everyone is following Beyoncé leadership with her new Black is King movement. And while there have been critics and detractors of her recent cultural movement, nobody can take away from overall message of getting back to your roots and understanding your culture, no matter what it is. Overall the response has been expected, but when has Beyoncé ever flopped? That being said we have to give Bey credit for stepping out on a limb and challenging people to think about the roots of their culture and the essence of what it means to be Black in the world in 2020. Press play above as Beyonce draws on the Lion King movie and a famous quote that the baboon says to Simba.