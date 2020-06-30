AllHipHop
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown - "Can't Sleep"

OnlineCrates

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown drop the music video to their track "Can't Sleep"

Dungeon Family members Big Boi and Sleepy Brown return with a new track "Can't Sleep" said to be on their joint project The Big Sleepover. Big Boi and Sleepy got one with this track and if you pay attention to Big Boi's verses he's dropping some knowledge like he always does. Interlaid with perfect production, they flipped this sample to the MAX!. Oh and there's some eye candy for you if you're into that as well - we had to run this one back a few times.

AllHipHop Staff

by

