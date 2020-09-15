AllHipHop
Big Gov- 'Son of Southwest'

AllHipHop Staff

Big Gov reminds fans that he is certainly a force to be reckoned with with new project.

(AllHipHop Music) Recording artist, producer and actor Big Gov has released his latest album, 'Son of Southwest.'  

The highly-anticipated album holds 18 records combining impeccable word play and storytelling lyrical depth; ranging from self-produced bops like “On The Line” to heartfelt, message-oriented tracks such as “Blue Tears” (Long Live Ermias). 

Without question, this Southwest classic will become an essential keepsake for Hip Hop enthusiasts nationwide. 

The 'Son Of Southwest' album is sprinkled with a unmatched mixture of upbeat west coast style production and just the right amount of smooth vocals sang by Detroit’s own Pierre Anthony and more.

Guest producers on the project include Rohnnie ”Ghetti808” Price, Terrance Riley Schlenz, K.I.D.D. Tha Producer, Steve “Check” Varner, and last, but not least the one and only Royce da 5’9.

Take a listen to 'Son of Southwest' below!

