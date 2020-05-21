AllHipHop

Big L Documentary Surfaces by Mass Appeal

One of the greatest emcees ever is getting a documentary by Mass Appeal

In this era of singing rappers with mumble flows, its difficult for some older Hip-Hop fans not to look back on the greatness that was the golden era of Hip-Hop in the 90's. And while the new generation is tired of hearing about the old head's favorite rappers, this documentary on Big L could not have come at a better time.

For this documentary Certified Classics, Legacy Recordings' division for the celebration of Sony Music's Hip Hop and R&B catalog, has partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based entertainment company, in the creation and production of Foul Child: The Legend of Big L, a new mini-documentary film chronicling the trajectory of the profoundly influential and visionary Hip Hop artist whose life and career were cut tragically short by a drive-by shooting in his Harlem neighborhood on February 15, 1999

The film comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of L’s debut album Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous. L's doc is set to debut May 29th, Big L’s 46th birthday.

On the heels of Jordan's ESPN doc and with the world still on shut down, there's a chance this documentary could bridge the gap between the old school rap fans and new school rappers .

Tune in and take some notes because Big L had punchlines and wordplay for days and there are very few in Rap who have ever come close. This is going to be a profound documentary that everyone in Hip-Hop can embrace.

“We are honored to be a part of this exciting project with Certified, and humbled by the opportunity to celebrate the rap legend and uptown icon, Big L,” said Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, in a statement. “We hope that this short documentary inspires the creation of a larger, full length piece to tell more of his incredible story. Although just a small piece of the puzzle, we’re proud to unleash something for L’s fans to give a unique glimpse into his legacy surrounding the 25th anniversary of Big L’s landmark debut album.”

