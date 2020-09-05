Big Sean and Travis Scott Join Forces For "Lithuania" Visual

Sean's DETROIT 2 is out now! Check out the new visual with Travis Scott!

If you like international basketball you would know that Lithuania has some pretty good ball players come from their country - the Ball brothers hooped there for a few years to prepare for the NBA 's 2021 draft. But all Jeopardy trivia aside, Big Sean and Travis Scott have a banger on their hands with this visual. Its a song we might hear in the clubs were it not for COVID-19. At this point, most people would fly to Lithuania to escape this mess here in American. Nevertheless this artistic visual caps off an epic week for Mr. Anderson as he has delivered yet another banging project with one liners and captions for days! Tune in above: