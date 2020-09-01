Big Sean Preps Detroit 2 Album With “Harder Than My Demons” Visual

Big Sean gearing up for a monumental release with Detroit 2!

Today Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum artist Big Sean is gearing up for Friday’s release of Detroit 2, his long-awaited new album via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, with a new visual for his single “Harder Than My Demons.” Last week, Sean dropped "Deep Reverence featuring the late-great Nipsey Hussle released and then followed up on Friday with a Detroit 2 preview video for "Don Life" featuring Lil Wayne.

In addition to his RIAA platinum and multi-platinum albums, Big Sean’s track record boasts an impressive 18 gold, platinum and multi-platinum hit singles, among them a trio of #1 urban radio staples. With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 billion YouTube views since his signing to G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam in 2007, Big Sean is undoubtably one of the biggest artists in music today.

