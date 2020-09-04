AllHipHop
Big Sean Previews 'Detroit 2' With "Don Life" Flip of a Michael Jackson Classic

OnlineCrates

Sean Don has got the internet going crazy over his 'Detroit 2' project.

Continuing to go heavy on his promotion ahead of his 'Detroit 2' album, Big Sean reveals his "Don Life" single with a montage of photos and videos. The black and white visual is full of energy and fast moving clips as we get relentless bars from the Detroit wordsmith paying homage to his city in every way and at every chance he gets. In addition to the dope visual, Sean revealed the art and tracklisting for the project which has nearly 30 features. Sean went crazy on this one, check it out below:

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Kidd Keo Unleashes 'Back To Rockport' Album

Spanish rapper Kidd Keo made a name for himself with his often-controversial flow, melding American trap with outside influences.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Smilez Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders"

Rapper Smilez drops a new single "Head Shoulders" ahead of his high profile collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Shirley Ju

Are Joyner Lucas and Ashanti a Thing? Check Joyner's Steamy "Fall Slowly" Video

Joyner Lucas and Ashanti go at it in Joyner Lucas' new visual

OnlineCrates

Mozzy Drops Ominous "Death Is Callin" Visual; Preps 'Occupational Hazard' Album

Mozzy releases a sinister depiction of his new song "Death Is Callin"

OnlineCrates

Florida 's Cameron Airborne Connects With Doobie and Caskey For Psychedelic Trip

This animated visual from Cameron Airborne is a TRIP !

OnlineCrates

Problem Preps New Album Coffee & Kush With "Nothin" ft. Jack Harlow and Jay Rock

Compton bred rapper Problem is preparing to release his project 'Coffee & Kush' September 18th

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

King Von Raps About The Code of the Streets In "How It Go" Music Video

King Von sheds a light on the justice system with his new visual "How It Go"

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Ty Bri Signs With RCA Records, Releases New Single With Mulatto

Cleveland femcee Ty Bri has inked a major label deal with RCA Records.

OnlineCrates

by

Noname