Big Sean Previews 'Detroit 2' With "Don Life" Flip of a Michael Jackson Classic

Sean Don has got the internet going crazy over his 'Detroit 2' project.

Continuing to go heavy on his promotion ahead of his 'Detroit 2' album, Big Sean reveals his "Don Life" single with a montage of photos and videos. The black and white visual is full of energy and fast moving clips as we get relentless bars from the Detroit wordsmith paying homage to his city in every way and at every chance he gets. In addition to the dope visual, Sean revealed the art and tracklisting for the project which has nearly 30 features. Sean went crazy on this one, check it out below:

