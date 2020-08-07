AllHipHop
Bishop the Overseer's "Nation of Immigrants"

AllHipHop Staff

Bishop the Overseer fires off a blistering indictment of #45 with his latest single, "Nation of Immigrants."

In this follow-up to his extended version of Snoh Aalegra's February hit, "Whoa", Bishop the Overseer goes at the Trump administration's divisive policies, covering everything from the children in ICE's detention camps to their repeated attempts to roll back the nation's healthcare coverage - even amidst a pandemic.

The refrain, "44 steps Forward, 45 steps back!" is a clear comparison to Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, whose every legislative legacy Trump is obsessed with tearing down.

The video is a rolling montage of protests both past and present, driving home how little progress we have made as a nation in matters of race and equality.

Watch the "Nation of Immigrants video below, and follow Bishop's journey on the socials.

