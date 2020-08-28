Blackthought Links with Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz For "Good Morning"

From his Third Installment of Steams Of Thought titled 'Cane & Able' Set For Release Sept. 18th SEPTEMBER

It's been a rough couple of months for The Roots with the tragic passing of Malik B, but Black Thought bounces back with at loaded new track featuring Pusha T, Killa Mike and Swizz Beatz. Tune in as we get a new joint from legendary emcee and GRAMMY Award-winning platinum-certified Black Thought as he debuts new track “Good Morning” Ft. Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz via Republic Records. This release marks the second track off of Black Thought’s highly anticipated Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able, which is set for release September 18, 2020.

Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able was produced entirely by Sean C (Jay-Z, Diddy, Pusha T, Joey Bada$$) and is a thirteen-track collection that sees Black Thought continuing to hone his skills. The project includes features with heavy hitters like Swizz Beatz, Portugal The Man, Pusha T, ScHoolboy Q and The Last Artful, Dodgr.