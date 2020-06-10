AllHipHop
Blake Banks - “Dance on my Grave”

OnlineCrates

After song with Post Malone and tours with G-Eazy, Blake Banks is gaining a huge underground following online

Recently Blake Banks released the music video for his widely popular song "Dance On My Grave." With a radio and pop friendly sound that still appeals to some of the most devoted of rap fans, Blake Banks has found a sound that's emerged amongst the likes of Post Malone and other singing rappers.

Blake Banks, already creating a buzz amongst fans with the release of his latest pop-rock single “Dance On My Grave”, takes you on a ride to the gates of hell and back with these visuals.

Check it out as this creative indie artist serves up a red hot new music video with a side of blood to accompany your new favorite song. There’s no stopping Blake Banks and his band of misfits from taking over your playlists. Banks is delivering 100% original genre blending hits with his in house production team, The Ambulance Factory, and producing mind bending visuals with the aid of hand selected artists.

Brick by brick Blake has been paving his own path with aims to hit Billboard’s Hot 100 list. From working with Grammy nominated artists like Post Malone and others he has proven he is ready for more. Be on the lookout for more music from this Banks all 2020-2021 from his upcoming project, Risky Business.

