Blake Banks Releases New Single "Dance On My Grave"

Blake Banks has a few Post Malone featured tracks and has toured with G-Eazy in the past

Recently rapper and musician Blake Banks released his track, "Dance On My Grave." The track follows up Blake Banks lead single "Blue" taken from his upcoming project Risky Business, which is backed by his live band of the same title. We took note after finding out this Los Angeles based artist has been carving out his own lane for several years on the L.A. scene having collaborated and toured with a host of artists including Post Malone and G-Eazy.

"I grew up in Illinois and I started making music around 12 years old, I was posting my music on forums and playing shows opening up for Atmosphere, Brother Ali, Wu-Tang solo artists and bunch of underground acts. By the time I was 18 years old I had linked up with G-Eazy and I started opening up for him. It was a great marketing tool to run our little circuit in the Midwest, but I eventually wanted to expand I moved out to LA," Blake Banks explained.

To date Blake Banks is generating millions of streams with an eclectic sound that ranges from Hip-Hop to Pop, giving listeners a new sound with every release. This time, Blake Banks put together a band to accompany his new project Risky Business to give the fans more great content*.* While he hasn't released the full details about the members of his Risky Business band, more information is unfolding as Blake Banks hand feeds us each track off the album.

"I went all out on this track, this song will have you dance, shout, and damn near shake your body down to the ground. I have the video to follow it up, but its a little dirtier than my lead single Blue - this is more of a sarcastic love song. I cleaned up the lyrics and made it radio friendly and just wanted to target top 40 music," Blake Banks explained. "My producer the Ambulance Factory found these 4 bar guitar loops and he hooked it up as I pieced together the lyrics for the song."

