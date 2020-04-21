AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Blake Yung Releases ‘I’m Fine’ EP And Single "WILDFLOWER"

Shirley Ju

Singer Blake Yung is back with a batch of new music on his new EP "I'm Fine."

Blake Yung returns with his brand new single titled “WILDFLOWER” featuring Mod Sun, part of his 3-part EP. 

The Los Angeles-based alternative rapper came up as the guitar player of a metal band, before discovering his own talents in the urban space.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, the South Carolina native explained his friendship with Speaker Knockerz and doing a whole tape together.

Fast forward to 2020, he releases his new project titled I’m Fine, in perfect timing as we’re all quarantined in our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“'WILDFLOWER' is modern love song, descriptively walking you through the tale of heartbreak and the constant tug and pull of what it’s like to be in love with someone toxic and not good for you. Blake states. “It’s about falling in love with the pain and learning to love something you know probably isn’t good for you, but you like it in the moment. Inspiration came from getting my heart broken for the first time and going through that first breakup that changes you. I’m pretty everyone goes through at some point in time.”

Blake hopes listeners can learn that as humans, we all go through the same emotions and that it’s okay to express your feelings however you feel best. 

A lot of the current music out only highlights the glitz and glamour but Blake’s here to write songs that express his mood in the moment — whether it be optimistic or sad, just whatever he’s feeling.

At the same time, he hopes for his fans to understand more about who Blake Yung is, and what tones to expect from his songs in the future. 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ab-Soul Lets Off Warning Shots With "Dangerookipawaa" Freestyle

This is the first Ab-Soul solo joint since 2016

OnlineCrates

LeVelle- "Why" Video

R&B crooner LeVelle is back at it with the soulful music.

AllHipHop Staff

Blind Baltimore Rapper Jaleel Knight Drops Single "Ain't No Love"

Baltimore native and blind prodigy Jaleel Knight could be Hip-Hop's Stevie Wonder

Shadi Powers

by

Harryjack

Chris2pher Returns With Smash Single "Show Yourself"

Chris2pher wants to take fans into a walk in his shoes, a journey of love and vulnerability through his feelings. He goes deep into a melodic expression in his music which in his words he explains dealing with issues in a relationship.

AllHipHop Staff

Dee Mitch-"Team Us" Video

Dee Mitch returns with his latest visual, inspired by 'Queen & Slim'.

AllHipHop Staff

PJ Ramirez - "Blockrunna" Video

PJ Ramirez shows off a nice lifestyle in "Blockrunna' visual.

AllHipHop Staff

Gotti Da Ghost- 'The Awakening'

Over the years, Ghost would master a versatile flow that focused on witty punchlines, complex rhyme schemes and wordplay, along with a unique delivery.

AllHipHop Staff

Salma Slims Drops Heat With New Single "AKA Salma Banks"

Take a listen to emerging rapper Salma Slims, who just dropped some new music with her banger "AKA Salma Banks"

AllHipHop Staff

Skyzoo “We (Used) To Live In Brooklyn, Baby”

Skyzoo Announces New Project ‘The Bluest Note’ Teaming Up With Renowned Jazz Band Dumbo Station

OnlineCrates

Quando Rondo - "Who Died"

Quando Rondo's QPac is now available on all platforms!

OnlineCrates

by

Noname