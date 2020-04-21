Blake Yung Releases ‘I’m Fine’ EP And Single "WILDFLOWER"

Singer Blake Yung is back with a batch of new music on his new EP "I'm Fine."

Blake Yung returns with his brand new single titled “WILDFLOWER” featuring Mod Sun, part of his 3-part EP.

The Los Angeles-based alternative rapper came up as the guitar player of a metal band, before discovering his own talents in the urban space.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, the South Carolina native explained his friendship with Speaker Knockerz and doing a whole tape together.

Fast forward to 2020, he releases his new project titled I’m Fine, in perfect timing as we’re all quarantined in our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“'WILDFLOWER' is modern love song, descriptively walking you through the tale of heartbreak and the constant tug and pull of what it’s like to be in love with someone toxic and not good for you. Blake states. “It’s about falling in love with the pain and learning to love something you know probably isn’t good for you, but you like it in the moment. Inspiration came from getting my heart broken for the first time and going through that first breakup that changes you. I’m pretty everyone goes through at some point in time.”

Blake hopes listeners can learn that as humans, we all go through the same emotions and that it’s okay to express your feelings however you feel best.

A lot of the current music out only highlights the glitz and glamour but Blake’s here to write songs that express his mood in the moment — whether it be optimistic or sad, just whatever he’s feeling.

At the same time, he hopes for his fans to understand more about who Blake Yung is, and what tones to expect from his songs in the future.