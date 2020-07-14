Blaze Bar$ Wants to 'Make America Trap Again'

Blaze Bar$ lets the "Drake Sing" - but he's not talking about the rapper from Canada

Rising Central Florida artist Blaze Bar$ continues his hot streak with the release of his new project, Make America Trap Again! Along with the new project, Blaze has also released the music video for his latest single "Drake Sing" that has already racked over 55k views over the weekend. Now we don't know a ton about Blaze Bar$ but Florida has been a hot bed for talent over the past few years. The project is available on all platforms and the music video is out now on YouTube!