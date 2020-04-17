AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Blind Baltimore Rapper Jaleel Knight Drops Single "Ain't No Love"

Shadi Powers

Baltimore native and blind prodigy Jaleel Knight could be Hip-Hop's Stevie Wonder

When a new artist emerges onto the scene, most of the time that artist is overlooked because there are so many rappers and singers coming out from everywhere that it’s hard to keep up. 

But when you’re a producer, arranger, songwriter, singer and a rapper who plays multiple instruments, people start to pay attention. 

And on top of all that, you’re 100% blind, grew up in the rough streets of Baltimore and you got a major co-sign from one of the top echelon managers in the last 20 years, people do more than pay attention, they pay respect and they anticipate your arrival like you’re the next Prince, Michael or even Stevie.

Introducing Jaleel Knight, hip-hop’s answer to “Stevie Wonder.”

His songs tell the journey of a blind man surviving in one of the toughest cities in America, “B’more” Maryland aka Charm City or Mobtown.

If you were a fan of HBO’s seminal series, “The Wire," then imagine that culture and lifestyle, then picture enduring that lifestyle as a blind person. Unimaginable, right? 

Well, Jaleel survived it all and has created an opus of music to deliver to the world as his debut. With the guidance and direction from Debra “Ms.Deb” Antney, this young man won’t be a hard sell. 

His debut single and video captures the gritty and dark soul of Hip-Hop mixed with strong vocals and takes you places that only the third eye can see if you’ve never experienced it for yourself. 

His insight is so in tune with the world that you would wonder how anyone could call someone like Jaleel handicap because of his blindness. After witnessing his gifts, I believe he can see better than all of us.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Salma Slims Drops Heat With New Single "AKA Salma Banks"

Take a listen to emerging rapper Salma Slims, who just dropped some new music with her banger "AKA Salma Banks"

AllHipHop Staff

Skyzoo “We (Used) To Live In Brooklyn, Baby”

Skyzoo Announces New Project ‘The Bluest Note’ Teaming Up With Renowned Jazz Band Dumbo Station

OnlineCrates

Quando Rondo - "Who Died"

Quando Rondo's QPac is now available on all platforms!

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Luke Campbell Talks About His Check Wall And More On The Legendary Jerry Podcast

Luke Campbell checks in with The Legendary Jerry podcast to talk about how he ran his pioneering hip-hop label, Luke Skyywalker records.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby ft. Moneybagg Yo - "No Sucker"

Lil Wayne said he's been listening to Lil Baby lately

OnlineCrates

by

Deveondi

X2Ceezy Ft. Jose Guapo - "So Much Money"

Memphis rapper X2Ceezy has worked with other artists from Memphis like Kia Shine, La Chat & Project Pat

OnlineCrates

Polo G - "DND"

Polo G keeps feeding the fans with new visuals!

OnlineCrates

Why Cue - "Time"

Why Cue is a former Lil B producer and was co-signed by the late Shawty Lo

OnlineCrates

True Story Gee - "Trap Melody Kid" ft K Camp, Sy Ari Da Kid, Eearz

True Story Gee is currently signed to multi-platinum artist K Camp's record label Rare Sound

OnlineCrates

Cardi B Co-Signs Ty Bri In Tweet Sharing Her New Video For "Bobbin"

Cardi B has co-signed Cleveland rapper Ty Bri

OnlineCrates

by

MCKEEYT1074$$