Blizz Vito Drops Brooklyn Drill-Inspired "Opp Down Pt. 2"

Blizz Vito is one of the hottest Brooklyn drill stars and he returns with a new banger called "Opp Down Pt. 2"

21 year-old Brooklyn drill star Blizz Vito is a rapper of Panamanian descent, who's been on the rise since his debut one year ago.

Nicknamed Bossed Up Blake, he has racked up over 16 million streams on all platforms and over 2 million streams on Spotify — all independently with no co-signs. Fresh off the success of the underground hit “Opp Down Ricky, Ricky, Ricky,” which garnered 5 million plus streams on all platforms, he returns with "Opp Down Pt. 2" featuring 808 Melo and K.O.T.C on production.

Blizz Vito is one of the hottest Brooklyn drill stars who's been expanding his repertoire and his sound over the past year. Following in the footsteps of fellow Bedford-Stuyvesant alum, rap legend, Jay-Z, he signed himself to his own music label Bossed Up Music Entertainment and wants to lead the way for a whole new generation of rappers and entrepreneurs.

Blizz rose to prominence when he premiered his debut video, “Right Now” on WorldstarHipHop. The song is a melodic track about transitioning to sobriety and finding musical success. It became one of his biggest songs yet, with more than 2 million Youtube views. The new release follows past singles "Fake Friends”

< https://allhiphop.com/music/blizz-vito-drops-fake-friends-visual-KKLXUguGEEqRJxnnz6k2Vw > and “Opp Down Ricky, Ricky, Ricky”.

Fans can look forward to Blizz' forthcoming mixtape titled *Trapper’s Bible.*