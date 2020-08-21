AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Blizz Vito Drops Brooklyn Drill-Inspired "Opp Down Pt. 2"

Shirley Ju

Blizz Vito is one of the hottest Brooklyn drill stars and he returns with a new banger called "Opp Down Pt. 2"

21 year-old Brooklyn drill star Blizz Vito is a rapper of Panamanian descent, who's been on the rise since his debut one year ago. 

Nicknamed Bossed Up Blake, he has racked up over 16 million streams on all platforms and over 2 million streams on Spotify — all independently with no co-signs. Fresh off the success of the underground hit “Opp Down Ricky, Ricky, Ricky,” which garnered 5 million plus streams on all platforms, he returns with "Opp Down Pt. 2" featuring 808 Melo and K.O.T.C on production.

Blizz Vito is one of the hottest Brooklyn drill stars who's been expanding his repertoire and his sound over the past year. Following in the footsteps of fellow Bedford-Stuyvesant alum, rap legend, Jay-Z, he signed himself to his own music label Bossed Up Music Entertainment and wants to lead the way for a whole new generation of rappers and entrepreneurs.

Blizz rose to prominence when he premiered his debut video, “Right Now” on WorldstarHipHop. The song is a melodic track about transitioning to sobriety and finding musical success. It became one of his biggest songs yet, with more than 2 million Youtube views. The new release follows past singles "Fake Friends”

<https://allhiphop.com/music/blizz-vito-drops-fake-friends-visual-KKLXUguGEEqRJxnnz6k2Vw>and “Opp Down Ricky, Ricky, Ricky”.

Fans can look forward to Blizz' forthcoming mixtape titled *Trapper’s Bible.*

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

iNTeLL, Son of U-God, Releases "Legacy Drip" Video via Tommy Boy

U-God's son was shot in the stomach in the mid 90s and had to learn how to walk again, now he's back rapping as "iNTeLL"

OnlineCrates

by

Tra_mo

Mo3 & Kevin Gates Share Stories Of "Broken Love"

Mo3 has been on a tear lately working with Boosie, Kevin Gates and more!

OnlineCrates

by

solarpanel

Who is P2? Check His New Visual "Speedway" That Went Viral This Week

P2's "Speedway" visual has been trending on YouTube for about a week!

OnlineCrates

by

JosePharaoh

PREMIERE: Okito Delivers Raw & Unfiltered Breakup Banger "SenDatNegga"

Okito drops the new video for his song "SendDatNegga." Take a look!

Shirley Ju

Internet Money Goes Into a Fish Tank For "Lemonade" w/ Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav

Internet Money is a producer collective and their new project B4THESTORM is PACKED with features

OnlineCrates

Polo G Pays Tribe to 'Martin' With New Visual

Polo G brings to life the classic Black sitcom, Martin, for his new visual "Martin & Gina"

OnlineCrates

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Paints With His Kids In "Kacey Talk" Visual

NBA Youngboy gets in some daddy day care time with the kids for his "Kacey Talk" visual!

OnlineCrates

Bronx Rapper Scar Mega Drops Music Video For "F Quarantine" Ft Dave East

Bronx and Harlem connect on one track as Scar Mega and Dave East link up for the "F Quarantine" music video

OnlineCrates