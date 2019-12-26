AllHipHop
Blizz Vito Drops “Fake Friends” Visual

AllHipHop Staff
Brooklyn rapper Blizz Vito hopes to make as big of a mark on hip-hop as borough vets Jay-Z and Biggie.

Blizz Vito is next up out of Brooklyn, New York. The 21-year-old proudly hails as an independent rapper, entrepreneur, and CEO to his own Bossed Up Music Entertainment.

Growing up to the likes of Jay-Z and Biggie, Blizz discovered his ability to spit at the age of 19. In fact, he even hails from Clinton Hills-Brooklyn, the same neighborhood as the late Biggie Smalls.

Earlier this year in July, Blizz unleashed his debut single titled “Right Now,” whose matching music video accumulated over 1.1 views in just two days. His “trapping to rapping” mentality declares his place in the rap game, turning that street hustle into the music industry.

Vito compares himself to a young Gucci Mane or Jay Z.

He states, “I’m from the streets so I signed himself. No cap, I built my audience from the ground up with hard work. You don't want to legally own a trap house but you can legally own your music and have a long term future."

Now, he returns with yet another banger titled "Fake Friends," which was inspired by real-life events.

Having lived through his own life experiences and struggles, “Fake Friends” sees him reflecting on the real ones in his life. Blizz doesn’t trust anybody but his crew, understanding that when success is achieved — then you often acquire new friends aka Fake Friends.

These are the individuals who are interested in your life for whatever they see and believe on a superficial level, without a genuine care about your well-being. Bang this one as 2020 creeps up on the horizon!

