Blizz Vito Drops “Opp Down aka Ricky Ricky Ricky”

Blizz Vito is back with a banger for his growing fanbase. The new single is titled “Opp Down aka Ricky Ricky Ricky,” inspired by John Singleton’s classic film Boyz N the Hood. This follows the Brooklyn rapper’s previous release for “Fake Friends,” inspired by real-life events.

With a “trapping to rapping” mindset, Vito proves you can make it out the streets as long as you work hard and never give up. The new single is a drill anthem, with a hard-hitting beat from K.O.T.C. (Kidz On The Corners) you can’t deny. “Opp Down aka Ricky, Ricky, Ricky” serves as yet another impactful banger to add to his catalog.

The single’s artwork complaints Vito’s raw lyricism, bringing to life the hunger and drive of young males hoping to get out of the inner city. His bars and punchlines draws metaphors of not only his own life, but the characters in the movie. Regardless, the track shows his growth and ability to create catchy songs in today’s saturated world of music.