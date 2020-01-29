AllHipHop
Login

Blizz Vito Drops “Opp Down aka Ricky Ricky Ricky”

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rising rapper Blizz Vito checks in with a new song inspired by the classic movie "Boyz N the Hood."

Blizz Vito is back with a banger for his growing fanbase. The new single is titled “Opp Down aka Ricky Ricky Ricky,” inspired by John Singleton’s classic film Boyz N the Hood. This follows the Brooklyn rapper’s previous release for “Fake Friends,” inspired by real-life events.

With a “trapping to rapping” mindset, Vito proves you can make it out the streets as long as you work hard and never give up. The new single is a drill anthem, with a hard-hitting beat from K.O.T.C. (Kidz On The Corners) you can’t deny. “Opp Down aka Ricky, Ricky, Ricky” serves as yet another impactful banger to add to his catalog.

The single’s artwork complaints Vito’s raw lyricism, bringing to life the hunger and drive of young males hoping to get out of the inner city. His bars and punchlines draws metaphors of not only his own life, but the characters in the movie. Regardless, the track shows his growth and ability to create catchy songs in today’s saturated world of music.

Comments
Amillion The Poet Inspires With Banging New Track "Canada Flow" Featuring Jnè
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
Quentin Miller Joins Saud and Pre Kai Ro
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
2
Last Reply· by
wayoman
wayomanhttps://fakazamusic.co
Polo G x Lil Tjay - "First Place"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234i just love how they compliment each other, really nice song. …
Juvahn Follows Coachella Performance With New Single "That's What I Thought"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
PUKU - "Move Right Past"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
CJ Flemings Goes Beyond The Superficial with 'Mascara Tears' Album
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
2
Last Reply· by
deecruz
deecruzcool https://www.inforlector.com/keiser-university-jobs-keiser-university-programs/
Texas Artist Cap Gold Releases First Single of 2020, “Spicin”
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Shadow The Archangel- "Follow Da Beat"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Wale - "Love (Her Fault)" ft Bryson Tiller
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
4
Last Reply· by
Cjaustintown
CjaustintownWale Greatest of all time!!! Check out this below: https://thevouxshade.com/wale-love-her-fault-ft-bryson-tiller/
Quad High - "Way Up"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. HaqueThis song is really a nice one you also can enjoy it. https://hiphopnblog.com/2020/01/13/xv-ascend-new-hip-hop-songs/