BlizzyBoy LJ Is The Definition Of A Hustler

BlizzyBoy LJ is here to taking over!

Photo credit: Junofiles

(AllHipHop Music) BlizzyBoy LJ has been making his mark and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Hailing from both Hartford, CT and New York, BlizzyBoy LJ definitely brings that East Coast grit with a sound that is still uniquely his own.

He is going with the flow and carving his own lane as he strives to make timeless music.

With a forthcoming EP on the way, BlizzyBoy's grind doesn't stop, and the hustle certainly won't end as he readies a new t-shirt line as well.

We had an opportunity to catch up with BlizzyBoy LJ as he shared details of his influences and what drew him to music.

Tell me a little bit about when you fell in love with music.

BBLJ: Probably around the 'Reasonalbe Doubt' album. I fell in love with music about when I was 2 years old..3 years old. When my father and grandfather would have me in the car when I was a kid, they would have the music turned up all the way, and probably just since I was a kid. I was raised by music.

Who have been some of your biggest musical influences?

BBLJ: Jay-Z, Teddy Pendergrass, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Meek Mill.

So you were raised between Connecticut and New York, so what was your upbringing like, and what part of New York were you raised in?

BBLJ: Um, well New York was Brookylyn, and Hartford is just like New York. I grew up in Harford too. Gritty...... I mean.. My grandfather was close friends with Gayle King and Oprah. It was cool. He was a prominent African American figure in Hartford. Growing up I had the benefits of him with his accolades. My life was pretty good until he passed away when I was in 6th grade. Then I was just in the streets. I got kicked out. Our house had to be foreclosed...just being in the hood. Just a regular in the streets kid. Streets and basketball.

How would you describe your sound? What sets you apart from other artists?

BBLJ: What sets me apart from other people? I don't know. I'm not that narcissistic. I give credit where credit it due to everyone. I can understand that I may be different. I have a sound, and I don't sound like anyone. Everything I do, is me living it. I'm not saying that other rappers don't live what they're rapping about but, I can say for sure I'm the definition of hustle. That may separate me. Where I'm at in life from where I started at, I've been through a lot. I'm the definition of hustling in music. I used to sell my CDS. I'm only 24. I was selling CDS at 18. 6 years ago no one was selling CDS anymore at the time, but I felt like that was a part of my journey, selling your music.

What have you been up to during the quarantine, and how have you been staying inspired?

BBLJ: They say it's a pandemic, I said it's a BANDemic. The quarantine's been good. I've been chilling. I feel like it made me figure out who I am more. I feel the quarantine helped me out and made me stay focused.

You mentioned that you've always hustled. What other endeavors are you involved in, or what other endeavors do you want to tap into?

BBLJ: Right now, I have my clothing line with t-shirts. Also, later on I want to do like section 8 housing and property management in low-income areas.

Who are some artists you would like to collaborate with?

BBLJ: Meek Mill.

Who are you currently listening to right now?

BBLJ: Pop Smoke. I only play Pop Smoke...oh well I also listen to Yxng Ka.

Who are your Top 5 rappers dead or alive?

BBLJ: Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Pop Smoke, Me...and Biggie.

What drives you?

BBLJ:Success. Achievement.

When is your forthcoming EP coming out, and what is the name of it?

BBLJ: It's coming out like a month from now. I don't have the name for it yet.

What would you like fans to take away from it?

BBLJ: I don't know. That's something they have to choose for themselves?

What advice would you give to someone who wants to break into the music industry?

BBLJ: Don't give up.

I know you've talked about overcoming homelessness. Speak on how you overcame that adversity.

BBLJ:It was like three weeks of my life. I slept in my car. I could've went back home to Connecticut, but I was like nah because what did I do all of this for. That was only 8 months ago. If you pick up and go back, what was it all for. Just because you are messed up right now, doesn't mean you will be forever. You can't get stuck in the moment. You have to look forward. Everything is temporary unless you make it not temporary. Pain is temporary.

When you came out to LA did you have any family or friends in the market, or did you just step out on faith?

BBLJ: Well when I came out here, I went to college so yeah no family, but my father was out here. But my father was like an alcoholic. So he was really not too much help, but was help. He raised me and made me the man I am. So that helped me, but I have my uncle out here. I had two family members out here; everything else was pretty much me. That's all you need. People think you need a lot of people. You don't need a lot of people. Having a lot people just means that's more people in your business, and more opinions. I don't like listening to people talk all day.

What's next for you other than the EP?

BBLJ: Time will tell. I just go with the flow. Whatever works works. I don't really plan anymore; I just go with the flow.