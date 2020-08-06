AllHipHop
Blueface & Snoop Face Off On the B-Ball Court For "Respect My Cryppin" Visual

OnlineCrates

Snoop and Blueface ball out on the court with "Respect My Cryppin"

The tint on the video is blue, the chain is blue, the jackets are blue, the clothes are blue... well you get the idea. Check it out as Snoop's official Doggystyle jacket was up for grabs with this hardcourt matchup between Snoop and Blueface. This is a track and visual that is executive produced by Wack 100 and it's def entertaining. The score was pretty close on Snoop's homecourt, but then Blueface breaks the rules and slams down two basketballs at once. "Come on Cuh!" Snoop yells as Blueface slammed the two basketballs in the hoop at the same time sealing Snoops defeat. Blueface's"Respect My Cryppin" is now available on all streaming platforms.

