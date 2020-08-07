AllHipHop
Bobby Fishscale  Signs To Roc Nation; Drops "The Last Re-Up" & Mini Doc

Shirley Ju

Bobby Fishscale is celebrating a major accomplishment... A new deal with Roc Nation!

Bobby Fishscale has officially joined the talented Roc Nation roster.

To celebrate, he releases his latest body of work, The Last Re-Up EP the Quincy, Florida native is best known for his flawless delivery and witty lyricism, with a growing fanbase that can appreciate hip-hop.

The project has features from artists like Bigga Rankin, Peewee Longway, DJ Rel, Jimbo, Mook Boy, and Tafia.

On top of the signing and EP release, Fischale debuts his debut documentary titled “A Day In The Bricks" shot and edited by X NTRO4K.

The short film gives a first-hand glimpse into life growing up in Quincy, and how he ended up at Jay Z's label. From the struggle to the studio, Fishscale is on his way to becoming a household name.

