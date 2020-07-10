Boldy James and Alchemist Are Proving To Be An Unstoppable Duo

Boldy Jame and Alchemist are back with a dope visual!

Today we were BLESSED with the deluxe edition of The Price of Tea in China. Boldy James and Alchemist are also giving us the accompanying visual for “Bernadines,” to draw more attention to their HIGH-ly touted project. Boldy has been doing his thing for a long time with his Concreatures movement in Detroit. Tune in above:

​