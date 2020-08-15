Boldy James Releases Debut Griselda Project ‘The Versace Tape’

Boldy James goes high end luxury with his third project of 2020

Check it out as Boldy James takes his talents to Griselda Records for the perfect match. It's been a rough 2020, but his Detroit Concreature in bringing us home as he joins a juggernaut of emcees who bring nothing but authenticity to the game. Now with the release of his Griselda debut project, The Versace Tape, Boldy achieves a three-peat of releases this year. Previously Boldy teamed up with the Alchemist for their project The Price Of Tea In China and then he had a release with Sterling Toles titled, Manger On McNichols. This guy is on fire.

​