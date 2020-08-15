AllHipHop
Boldy James Releases Debut Griselda Project ‘The Versace Tape’

OnlineCrates

Boldy James goes high end luxury with his third project of 2020

Check it out as Boldy James takes his talents to Griselda Records for the perfect match. It's been a rough 2020, but his Detroit Concreature in bringing us home as he joins a juggernaut of emcees who bring nothing but authenticity to the game. Now with the release of his Griselda debut project, The Versace Tape, Boldy achieves a three-peat of releases this year. Previously Boldy teamed up with the Alchemist for their project The Price Of Tea In China and then he had a release with Sterling Toles titled, Manger On McNichols. This guy is on fire.

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

Fernande1z

Fivio Foreign Honors Pop Smoke With Woo Supporters For "Sweetheart" Video

RIP Pop Smoke, never forget the NYC LEGEND!

OnlineCrates

KeysOpenDoorsTree

A3C Links Up with Lil Scrappy for “Drippin” Single

While Scrappy is a fan-favorite of the hit cable TV show Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, he is an entertainment hyphenate whose television persona acts as a garnish to his successful music career.

AllHipHop Staff

Drake and Lil Durk Ball Out At the Nike Headquarters With Odell and Kevin Durant

Drake has done it again! What is your favorite one liner from this new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

OnlineCrates

The Band of The Hawk Emerge From Houston With Politically Charged Raps For 2020

Houston rap collective The Band of The Hawk is drawing comparisons to Griselda and The Wu-Tang Clan

OnlineCrates

Lil Yachty Delivers "Pardon Me" ft. Future, Mike WiLL Made-It

Lil Yachty get a Mike WiLL Made-It beat and connect with Future for "Pardon Me"

OnlineCrates

Animated Juice WRLD Returns For "Smile" Visual With The Weeknd

Juice WRLD is gone but his music lives on!

OnlineCrates

Vic Mensa Emerges from a Self-Imposed Exile With "No More Teardrops"

Vic Mensa was replenishing his soul and now he's back with a new song, "No More Teardrops"

OnlineCrates

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Drop“Ricky & Fonz" Video Featuring Rick Hyde

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama have a new Gangsta Grillz X Black Soprano Family project available NOW!!!

OnlineCrates

falox