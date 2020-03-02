AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bonafide Beatz - EP 'PURPOSE'

OnlineCrates

Co-signed by Sway Calloway, Brooklyn's Bonafide Beatz Drops "Purpose" EP

For the past few years, Bonafide - born Troy Herod - has been building his name and musical brand. And it’s awarded him with opportunities such as showcasing his production on Sway in The Morning with Sway Calloway - who heard firsthand what Bonafide’s music was about and who he was as an artist. Sway’s approval landed Bonafide a spot on the host’s popular morning show, further validating his pursuit of his dreams. To kick off the first quarter of 2020, the Hip Hop upstart has released his debut EP rightfully titled, “PURPOSE"

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

Floridast1

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Drake Returns with 2 New Songs, Gives Nods to Jay-Z and Eminem

Drake Drew Inspiration From Eminem and Jay-Z For His Two New Singles!

OnlineCrates

Malik Ninety Five - "Friend or Foe"

Malik Ninety Five, Questions Loyalty on New Track, "Friend or Foe"

OnlineCrates

IDK Ro - "Perricoco"

IDK Ro runs into Marvel character DEADPOOL for his "Perricoco" video

OnlineCrates

Layla - "Vacation"

Layla Set the Mood For Time With That Special Someone on "Vacation"

OnlineCrates

$toney Delivers An Unorthodox Flow On '$toney's World 2'

412 Representer $toney Continues to Push His Recently Released Sequel Project Titled, $toney's World Vol. 2

OnlineCrates

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

Roddy Ricch drops the highly anticipated visual for "The Box"!

OnlineCrates

by

Angelislive

UFO Fev & Statik Selektah Drop 'Fresh Air' Album Featuring Termanology and More

Statik Selektah has done it again!

OnlineCrates