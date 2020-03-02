Bonafide Beatz - EP 'PURPOSE'

Co-signed by Sway Calloway, Brooklyn's Bonafide Beatz Drops "Purpose" EP

For the past few years, Bonafide - born Troy Herod - has been building his name and musical brand. And it’s awarded him with opportunities such as showcasing his production on Sway in The Morning with Sway Calloway - who heard firsthand what Bonafide’s music was about and who he was as an artist. Sway’s approval landed Bonafide a spot on the host’s popular morning show, further validating his pursuit of his dreams. To kick off the first quarter of 2020, the Hip Hop upstart has released his debut EP rightfully titled, “PURPOSE"