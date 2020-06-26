Boosie Badazz & HotBoy Lil Shaq Collab for “We Outside” the Remix
AllHipHop Staff
HotBoy Lil Shaq teams up with Boosie Badazz, on the “We Outside” Remix. The Charlotte, NC hip-hop scene just got hotter with the premiere of this up tempo, summer anthem.
Lil Shaq lyrically delivers verse after verse and provides the infectious hook, while the Baton Rouge native brings his classic Boosie flow and high energy style to the track.
“I think the timing of this release is perfect, as things start to reopen. The few spots that have opened in NC are already bumping this track” says Shaq.
Check out “We Outside” remix.
HotBoy Lil Shaq emerged on the Charlotte scene and solidified his status as an artist, with the release of his 2019 mixtape 704 Degrees and Out My Mind 2. He also teamed up with another Charlotte native, DaBaby on the 2017, S.O.E track
Check out S.O.E featuring DaBaby
Check out S.O.E Video featuring DaBaby:
Look for more HotBoy Lil Shaq releases slated for late Summer/Fall via Pretty Rich Entertainment/Entertainment One Distribution
For more info on HotBoy Lil Shaq, please visit:
Twitter: @Hotboy_LilShaq
Instagram: hotboy_lilshaq