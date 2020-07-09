Boosie Lets the Emotions Flow on "One of Them Days Again" ft. Mo3

Boosie lets his homie Mo3 shine on "One of Them Days Again"

There's no doubt Boosie has always had an emotional connection to the streets and his new single "One of Them Days Again" is no different. Check it out as speaks to his trials and tribulations that he's faced in the game over the years. From prison to beefing with Webbie recently, Boosie has made it through a lot over the years fighting diabetes and shady people that don't really care for what he's actually going through.