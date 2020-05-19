Booties Shake, And Gwalla Boi Slim Wants Them To "Drop It Low"

Gwalla Boi Slim flips Amerie's classic summer jam into a big booty shaking good time!

(AllHipHop Music) The Bay Area continues to show off it's rich legacy of timeless music with the entry of its newest star, GWALLA BOI SLIM.

Gwalla Boi Slim, straight from Menlo Park CA, started making music at the age of 15. Rappers like BUSTA RHYMES, LUDACRIS to LIL WAYNE inspired Gwalla to become a true artist. Plus those Hip Hop Icons were the inspiration to making a way out of poverty, which pushed Gwalla to become an entrepreneur. After years of grinding, Gwalla created several milestones of success, including finding himself opening shows for YOUNG DRO, to collaborating with Hip Hop Stars like MISTAH FAB, MONTANA of 300 and OMB PEEZY.

After the extreme success of GWALLA BOI's SLIM's new single DROP IT LOW, produced by BEATDEMONS, he is finally ready to drop his new album "Y'ALL SLEEP" this summer.