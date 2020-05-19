AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Booties Shake, And Gwalla Boi Slim Wants Them To "Drop It Low"

AllHipHop Staff

Gwalla Boi Slim flips Amerie's classic summer jam into a big booty shaking good time!

(AllHipHop Music) The Bay Area continues to show off it's rich legacy of timeless music with the entry of its newest star, GWALLA BOI SLIM.

Gwalla Boi Slim, straight from Menlo Park CA, started making music at the age of 15. Rappers like BUSTA RHYMES, LUDACRIS to LIL WAYNE inspired Gwalla to become a true artist. Plus those Hip Hop Icons were the inspiration to making a way out of poverty, which pushed Gwalla to become an entrepreneur. After years of grinding, Gwalla created several milestones of success, including finding himself opening shows for YOUNG DRO, to collaborating with Hip Hop Stars like MISTAH FAB, MONTANA of 300 and OMB PEEZY.

After the extreme success of GWALLA BOI's SLIM's new single DROP IT LOW, produced by BEATDEMONS, he is finally ready to drop his new album "Y'ALL SLEEP" this summer.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

SpaceGvng Saturn - "Deep In My Thoughts"

Rising St. Louis Artist, SpaceGvng Saturn, Drops New Music Video "Deep In My Thoughts"

OnlineCrates

by

Tiffany7

Mardy Price "Where My Check" Ft. Boosie BadAzz

The duo released something that fans can relate to and something comical to cut tension and lighten the atmosphere across the nation.

AllHipHop Staff

Ty Bri - "Gimme Sum Money"

Ty Bri follows up her Cardi B co-sign with a sexy new visual

OnlineCrates

Natasha Elise Taps PnB Rock For “Ride Wit Me”

Natasha Elise links with Philly rapper for a new song called "Ride Wit Me."

Shirley Ju

URF TONE Drop First Single & Visual “Something 4 Ya”

URF Tone Releases New Song "Something 4 Ya"

Shirley Ju

by

wikirise

100GrandRoyce - "Prodigal Sun' (Prod. by 183rd)

100GrandRoyce gives fans a gritty performance over 1983rd production

OnlineCrates

Lil Durk - "Doin Too Much"

Lil Durk gives fans a visual from his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project

OnlineCrates