AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

"Brazilian Barbie" Gabby B Connects With ATL's Londynn B. For "Loot" Music Video

OnlineCrates

Private Jets and Big Checks: Gabby B and Londynn B Are On Another Level

At just nineteen years old, Gabby B., the "Brazilian Barbie," is already setting trends and making waves in the music industry. The multilingual singer has molded her genre-defying music based on the influences of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Britney Spears.

Setting the pace early in the year, Gabby B links up with another boss babe for her new single "Loot." Also appearing in the music video, Atlanta's, Londynn B, chimes in on the energetic, R&B banger.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Tee Grizzley Joins Bay Area Bred Rapper Westside Tut On "Big Boy Money"

Westside Tut has a story to tell! Check his new joint with Tee Grizzley!

OnlineCrates

E-40's Biological Cousin King Hot Returns with Comedic New Visual For "We Up"

Sick Wid It Records' King Hot Returns with Comedic New Visual For "We Up"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp

Roddy Ricch Shares P1's New Music Video For "Street N****s"

We understand why Roddy Ricch shared this video on Twitter - P1 goes CRAZY on this track!

OnlineCrates

by

moose489

Eminem - "Godzilla" ft. Juice WRLD

Eminem drops video for his Juice WRLD collab, "Godzilla"

OnlineCrates

by

hipnip

Lil Yachty is Boprah For His "Oprah's Bank Account" Video with Drake & DaBaby

Lil Yachty gets Drake and DaBaby for a hilarious new video

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Fort Lauderdale Rapper Duece Uno Drops New Banger "Verified"

Fort Lauderdale rapper Duece Uno has teamed up with Russell "Block" Spencer for a new deal to release a ton of his music.

AllHipHop Staff

by

duytruongmmo2

Megan Thee Stallion - "B.I.T.C.H."

Megan puts all the record deals aside and drops the video for her song "B.I.T.C.H."

OnlineCrates

by

Noname