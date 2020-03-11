"Brazilian Barbie" Gabby B Connects With ATL's Londynn B. For "Loot" Music Video

Private Jets and Big Checks: Gabby B and Londynn B Are On Another Level

At just nineteen years old, Gabby B., the "Brazilian Barbie," is already setting trends and making waves in the music industry. The multilingual singer has molded her genre-defying music based on the influences of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Britney Spears.

Setting the pace early in the year, Gabby B links up with another boss babe for her new single "Loot." Also appearing in the music video, Atlanta's, Londynn B, chimes in on the energetic, R &B banger.