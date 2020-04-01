AllHipHop
Brazy Brandon - "I'm The Man" ft. Bobby Krea

OnlineCrates

Brazy Brandon and Bobby Krea bring something different to the game with this new track "I'm the Man"

Brazy Brandon shows exactly why he's "The Man" in his new single featuring fellow Ohio-rapper Bobby Krea. "I'm The Man" is a high confident, boastful record by the rising emcee, and shows why he'll be a name to remember for years to come on the Ohio scene. Production was handled by PacoTheProducer and the track is distributed by O.U.R. Brand Music Label Inc. standing out from the rest of the songs in the crowd today. With hints of Tech N9ne influence and with a raspy voice, Brazy Brandon puts together a cryptic track that's sure to give you goosebumps.

