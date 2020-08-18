AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bronx Rapper Scar Mega Drops Music Video For "F Quarantine" Ft Dave East

OnlineCrates

Bronx and Harlem connect on one track as Scar Mega and Dave East link up for the "F Quarantine" music video

Today rapper Scar Mega delivers his new single with New York staple, Dave East titled, "F Quarantine." Connecting the Bronx and Harlem on one track, Scar Mega gives fans some much appreciated entertainment amidst a worldwide shutdown with one of New York's dopest rappers out now in Dave East. 

Emerging from the gritty streets of the Bronx, where Story Ave and Rosedale meet at the Monroe Projects, Scar Mega has found a way to rise to the top amidst a saturated market of lyricists and an unforgiving environment. In the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop, you can't just rap about anything. According to Scar Mega, you had to be crafty and lyrical with your music or else you weren't getting heard. 

"The scene in the Bronx is saturated with lyricists,"Scar Mega explained.  "How I came up you had to be credited with what you spoke about, you had to be lyrical and you wanted to be crafty with the word play."

Despite a COVID-19 shutdown, Scar Mega is confident in his plans for 2020, 2021 and beyond. There's no question, Scar Mega has the city in his crosshairs as he takes aim at the game with a slew of new content. Accompanied by industry insider and radio marketing guru Smit BDM, Scar Mega has been pointed in the right direction as he continues to gain attention and accolades along the way to gaining wider recognition. 

"Pay attention I'm coming full force with a bunch of new music the rest of 2020 and all 2021, the city’s going to be mine. They are already playing me on Shade 45 with DJ Kay Slay Street Sweeper and on HOT97's Drama hour. I'm up next." Scar Mega proclaimed.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Insomniak973 Drops "Hate Me" Shaking Up 2020

New Jersey native Insomniak973 is a new artist you must know because he plans to take the music world by storm.

Shirley Ju

The Prince of LA Taps Stunna4Vegas In "Flow Through The City"

The Prince of LA teams up with Stunna4Vegas on a brand new track.

Shirley Ju

Fivio Foreign Honors Pop Smoke With Woo Supporters For "Sweetheart" Video

RIP Pop Smoke, never forget the NYC LEGEND!

OnlineCrates

by

vicecontewr

Boldy James Releases Debut Griselda Project ‘The Versace Tape’

Boldy James goes high end luxury with his third project of 2020

OnlineCrates

by

daviddikbag

A3C Links Up with Lil Scrappy for “Drippin” Single

While Scrappy is a fan-favorite of the hit cable TV show Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, he is an entertainment hyphenate whose television persona acts as a garnish to his successful music career.

AllHipHop Staff

Drake and Lil Durk Ball Out At the Nike Headquarters With Odell and Kevin Durant

Drake has done it again! What is your favorite one liner from this new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

OnlineCrates

The Band of The Hawk Emerge From Houston With Politically Charged Raps For 2020

Houston rap collective The Band of The Hawk is drawing comparisons to Griselda and The Wu-Tang Clan

OnlineCrates

Lil Yachty Delivers "Pardon Me" ft. Future, Mike WiLL Made-It

Lil Yachty get a Mike WiLL Made-It beat and connect with Future for "Pardon Me"

OnlineCrates