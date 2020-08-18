Bronx Rapper Scar Mega Drops Music Video For "F Quarantine" Ft Dave East

Bronx and Harlem connect on one track as Scar Mega and Dave East link up for the "F Quarantine" music video

Today rapper Scar Mega delivers his new single with New York staple, Dave East titled, "F Quarantine." Connecting the Bronx and Harlem on one track, Scar Mega gives fans some much appreciated entertainment amidst a worldwide shutdown with one of New York's dopest rappers out now in Dave East.

Emerging from the gritty streets of the Bronx, where Story Ave and Rosedale meet at the Monroe Projects, Scar Mega has found a way to rise to the top amidst a saturated market of lyricists and an unforgiving environment. In the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop, you can't just rap about anything. According to Scar Mega, you had to be crafty and lyrical with your music or else you weren't getting heard.

"The scene in the Bronx is saturated with lyricists,"Scar Mega explained. "How I came up you had to be credited with what you spoke about, you had to be lyrical and you wanted to be crafty with the word play."

Despite a COVID-19 shutdown, Scar Mega is confident in his plans for 2020, 2021 and beyond. There's no question, Scar Mega has the city in his crosshairs as he takes aim at the game with a slew of new content. Accompanied by industry insider and radio marketing guru Smit BDM, Scar Mega has been pointed in the right direction as he continues to gain attention and accolades along the way to gaining wider recognition.

"Pay attention I'm coming full force with a bunch of new music the rest of 2020 and all 2021, the city’s going to be mine. They are already playing me on Shade 45 with DJ Kay Slay Street Sweeper and on HOT97's Drama hour. I'm up next." Scar Mega proclaimed.