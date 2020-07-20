AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Brooklyn Rapper Brutini Releases “Ghetto Town”

Seleah Simone

Fast rising Hip Hop sensation and Brooklyn native Brutini (@_Tieyourlaces) releases his first single “Ghetto Town” off the highly anticipated album Drippamphetamine.

Ghetto Town is a collaborated debut alongside artist kahGEE (@_thegeez)

The single embodies the hardships, perplexities and honor of being raised in Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn deemed as one of the roughest places to come from. So many bright lights but covered up by dark clouds. Making it out of Ghetto Town ain’t easy. It’s a blessing being born and raised in Brooklyn” - Brutini

We foresee this as just as the beginning of a promising musical and artistic career.

Stay on the look out for Brutini!

Check out the latest single and visual to Ghetto Town: https://youtu.be/xw-Mn3scmq0

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

Payroll Giovanni & Peezy Unite Detroit With "Whole Gang" Visual

Payroll Giovanni & Peezy unite Detroit's East and West sides with "Whole Gang" ft. Doughboy Cashout and Team Eastside

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby Makes a Statement with "The Bigger Picture" at the Roots Picnic (LIVE)

Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers out and he's using his voice for change!

OnlineCrates

TMG FRE$H Taps Tee Grizzley For “Champagne Cry”

TMG FRE$H releases a new single titled “Champagne Cry,” featuring Detroit’s finest Tee Grizzley.

Shirley Ju

Problem Gets Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg For Summer Hit "Don’t Be Mad A Me"

Problem x Freddie Gibbs x Snoop Dogg = Summer Slapper !

OnlineCrates

by

Heckman1001

French Montana and Tory Lanez Freeze the Summer With New Visual for "Cold"

Does French have another hit on his hand with "Cold"

OnlineCrates

Blaze Bar$ Wants to 'Make America Trap Again'

Blaze Bar$ lets the "Drake Sing" - but he's not talking about the rapper from Canada

OnlineCrates

Benny The Butcher Is a Supervillain On His "Deal Or No Deal" Freestyle

Griselda might be one of the hardest working collectives in Hip-Hop today! Here's ANOTHER release!

OnlineCrates

OA Marq Previews Debut Project With Two New Singles

OA Marq previews debut project with two singles.

AllHipHop Staff

Gattison- "Transformation" Video

Gattison's musical artistry stands in a lane of its own

AllHipHop Staff