Brooklyn Rapper Brutini Releases “Ghetto Town”

Fast rising Hip Hop sensation and Brooklyn native Brutini (@_Tieyourlaces) releases his first single “Ghetto Town” off the highly anticipated album Drippamphetamine.

Ghetto Town is a collaborated debut alongside artist kahGEE (@_thegeez)

The single embodies the hardships, perplexities and honor of being raised in Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn deemed as one of the roughest places to come from. So many bright lights but covered up by dark clouds. Making it out of Ghetto Town ain’t easy. It’s a blessing being born and raised in Brooklyn” - Brutini

We foresee this as just as the beginning of a promising musical and artistic career.

Stay on the look out for Brutini!

Check out the latest single and visual to Ghetto Town: https://youtu.be/xw-Mn3scmq0