BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

Fresh off a deal with Entertainment One (eOne) Benny The Butcher returns via his own Black Soprano Family (BSF) imprint with plans to release a slate of new music in 2020.

To close out July Benny plans to drop the first project on 7-31-20 titled Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos. The Black Soprano Family (BSF) consists of Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Jonesy & DJ Shay. This project will be followed by a Black Soprano Family label compilation where Benny will introduce additional members to the BSF roster.

Branching out from their Buffalo roots, Griselda signed with Eminem and Shady Records and have since sustaining moment with a relentless number of releases and drops for the fans. According to a the press release from his label, "While Benny made the mainstream come to him by just being himself, that same mantra will be upheld by the talent he has already signed and will to his burgeoning BSF ecosystem." Get in tune above: