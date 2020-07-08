AllHipHop
Budd Migo & 2Loud Put the Light on Alabama With Their Lively Video For "Common"

OnlineCrates

Ala-BAMA rapper Budd Mingo went CRAZY in his new visual for his track "Common" ft. 2Loud

Montgomery, Alabama native Budd Migo recently released a new music video for his track “Common” featuring 2Loud and if you really love Rap music and what these kids are doing in the streets then you will love the energy and passion that is displayed in this new visual. Budd Mingo and 2Loud SNAPPED! The video is directed by TreyDaGr8 who did his thing with a multitude of visual effects, doing a great job with displaying the energy of this song in the video. Watch below and check out this song that we pulled from The Strictly 4 The Traps N Trunks (Memorial Day Edition) mixtape

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

BigMuff274

2Chainz ft. Skooly - “Devil Just Trying To Be Seen.”

2Chainz and Skooly get political in new visual !

OnlineCrates

Doug E Fresh Drops Song For Hip Hop Public Health's 20 Segundos o Más Campaign

Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Amara La Nega, Chris Tucker, DJ Camilo, and MJ Songstress all appear in COVID-19 PSA

OnlineCrates

Snow Tha Product - "On My Sh*t Freestyle"

Snow tha Product is spitting BARS!

OnlineCrates

RCA Records' Artist Sevana Delivers a New Visual Filmed In Jamaica an Senegal

Sevana's new track is produced by Kelsey Gonzalez, bassist for Anderson .Paak's Free Nationals

OnlineCrates

Is Yo Gotti Predicting a Recession with His New Single "Recession Proof"?

Are we in a recession? Soak up some game from Yo Gotti to help you get through this epidemic!

OnlineCrates

Philippine Rapper Yung Rizzo Is Heating Up With "Still Here"

Philippines stand up! You guys got one with Yung Rizzo!

OnlineCrates

Kendro Is On Point With New Song "Big Tyme"

Valdosta, Georgia rapper Kendro is back with a video for his latest track called "Big Tyme."

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD ft. Halsey - "Life's A Mess"

RIP Juice WRLD! Check out his new single with Halsey

OnlineCrates

J-Delice Goes "Raw" In New R&B Visual

Check out this sensual R&B joint from J-Delice

OnlineCrates