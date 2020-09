Busta Rhyme's 'Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God' is on the way!

For all the Bussa Bus fans out there, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is on the way and Busta Rhymes is not playing at all! This time teaming up with the currently incarcerated Vybz Kartel, Busta Rhymes appears to have taken filming all the way down to Jamaica for this authentic video that features various clips of dancehall beauties showing off for the cameras.