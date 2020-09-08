Buttah B. Nova & VADO Are "Doing What They Want" In New Dope Video

Buttah B. Nova is impacting heavy, and making the most of the pandemic.

(AllHipHop Music) Uptown, Uptown!! The Bronx born microphone bully, Buttah B. Nova is officially announced to the world. Buttah decided to make a statement releasing his new single, "Doing What We Want," with VADO. Additionally, Buttah is currently using the quarantine to build a solid repertoire of music, videos, press, and merchandise. Buttah B's goal is aiming to achieve all the accolades a burgeoning star deserves. For example, Buttah B. received the honor of seeing his name in bright lights in Don Diva Magazine. Also on the horizon, Buttah has a live performance in Peekskill, New York, this month. Buttah B. will be releasing his home team’s compilation album with his label mates of Boss Baby Ent. before making his grand debut with a personal project. Check out Buttah B. Nova...

https://instagram.com/buttahbeezlyy?igshid=1gib7fzt6itnt https://open.spotify.com/artist/4MncssBnbtbY09ij9COlgG?si=JA9zY4mdRbaq858Ay-rNOw