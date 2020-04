"Calvin" delivers some dark imagery for the Conway The Machine & The Alchemist cut

With the LULU album blowing people's minds, fans are delivered a visual from the critically acclaimed project from Conway The Machine & The Alchemist. In this Jason Goldwatch directed video Conway and Alan the Alchemist connect for some straight up street dope. It's a murder scene, its a drug deal gone bad, it's everything you want sensationalized to the extreme with a dark dark vibe.