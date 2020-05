Cam'ron goes to Pablo Escobar's crib for his new "Medellin" visual

Check out the official video from Cam'ron's new proejct PURPLE HAZE 2. Touching down in Columbia for this special visual, Cam'ron delivers the coke flow like no one else can do. This time he drops bars in none other than the Pablo Escobar's house kicking off the visual with Pablo Escobar's brother welcoming Cam to Columbia. King of the one liners, you know this track has something for everyone who loves to spit. Check out Cam's classic verses on this track.