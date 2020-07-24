Casey Jones II Asks "Can I Live?"

Casey Jones II is a rising lyrical hip-hop artist reigning from the hot, humid, and hostile swamps of Gainesville, Florida.

"Can I live?" This is a question Black Americans are forced to ask on a daily basis. Amongst life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, life is perhaps the most important and basic human right guaranteed by the U.S. constitution. If we're denied this basic right then the others become void and null. So, let’s start at the basics...Can I Live?

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, Casey Jones II shares an emotional two-part song titled "Can I Live," giving a glimpse into his and others' experience of being Black in America. Casey wrote part one about a year ago, and it’s more relevant now than ever. Part two was written in response to the horrific murders of George Floyd and many other Black Americans by the police.

The visual brings the record to life.