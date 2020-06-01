Caso Banz Drops New Single "Whiplash" Ft. Kirko Bangz

Caso Banz is a blazing breakout indie artist who is setting out to make his mark in the world of entertainment.

(AllHipHop Music) Originally from Goldsboro, NC Caso Banz, the vocalist formally known as Angel Moreno, is grinding in the Atlanta music scene.

Thus far, he has worked with noteworthy artists Project Pat on the track “No Cap”, Colonel Loud, Kirk Frost, Kirko Bangz, and even gained new fans when he opened for Kevin Gates.

His early fans referred to him as Picasso, because music is his art form and just like the legendary painter, Banz’ audience is moved by the feeling that his artwork provides. This can be attributed to his intricate creative process where he drinks hot tea, lemon, and honey to get in his zone and then records each track piece-by-piece until it is fully completed.

He has a divine gift of not needing to pen his lyrics, as Caso Banz naturally creates and flows from being guided by his feelings and passions while laying down vocals. His tracks can be described as a hybrid of old school and new school R & B combined with his style and vocals for an exclusive twist that will get anyone singing and dancing along. This powerful combination allows the melodies and runs to be felt in listeners' souls, while the choreography and visuals in his shows make attending a Caso Banz' performance the experience of a lifetime.

While in middle school at 12-years-old, Angel started to sing Chris Brown songs to girls and had a passion for performing. When someone complimented how well his voice sounded, he decided to use the new laptop that his mom bought as a Christmas gift to refine his craft and he created relentlessly from there.

After putting out his music and taking necessary steps to advance, preparation soon met opportunity and the rising star, Caso Banz, was born.

He credits C Breezy for being the spark and motivation in his early career and aspires to work with him as well as Usher, Lloyd, J. Cole, and others in the future.

Caso Banz makes sure to “get in where he fits in,” so that he is always aligned with all that is meant for him while he applies himself and works with others to “make magic” in the studio.

As a proud father, his two daughters and his son are his motivation to stay persistent with practice and perseverance, especially while weathering the storms that the entertainment industry and life, in general, can bring.

“I’m here as long as the people want me here and I definitely plan on being around for a while,” he exclaimed.

He looks forward to a long career in entertainment, and music is his pathway to a lifetime of stardom as he is also interested in pursuing TV and film in the future.

Take a listen to the single below.



