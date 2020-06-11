Cavalier Drops 'El Sol'- A Lush Journey In Blackness

Cavalier is here and the Brooklyn artist shares the visuals on his artsy opus "El Sol."

(AllHipHop Music) Awoken by the first rays of the sun, Ahmed starts his day’s journey feeling full serenity. His journey is a tour through a day in spiritual harmony and local portraiture. That's the way Cavalier's "El Sol" video radiates. The Brooklyn rap laureate brings his floral lens on the ins and outs of Black life to cousin city New Orleans, where links to the Bayou's rich culture and vibrant history appear in warm shots of a yoga class, the 8th Ward, and Annunciation Hall. "El Sol" is a reminder that the beauty of Blackness shines most 'when the sun hit it.' - Andrew Ricketts

