Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Connect For New Faith Based Visual

Bieber is turning to his faith for his latest visual, "Holy"

Battling past a multitude of issues that celebrities face as part of their ascension to fame, Justin Bieber has returned with a strong faith based music video that shares his love of God and religion. Joined by Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber for thie Colin Tilley directed and Scooter Braun produced visual. This is a sharp turn from the previous visual we saw from Justin Bieber as he hilariously took Drake's place for DJ Khaled's "Popstar" music video.