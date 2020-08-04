AllHipHop
Chicago Rapper Knowshun Drops Heat With "Flammatory" Video

Shirley Ju

Self-contained Chicago rapper Knowshun just dropped the video for his song "Flammatory."

Coming out of Chicago, Knowshun began making beats and writing rhymes at the early age of 16 years old. As he matured, he began to finetune his skills in both freestyling and battle rapping.

In 2017, he started his own media company called Mind-You-Mental LLC, and even added directing and cinematography to his skillsets.

Fast forward to 2020, he's becoming a powerhouse, fully capable of completely producing his own albums and shooting his own music videos. Knowshun hopes to inspire others through lyricism and heavy bars. Now, he releases the official music video for his single titled “Flammatory.”

This song is a masterclass mixtape on lyrical wizardry mixed in with an eerie game, similar to the vibe that only a horror movie can evoke. The vibe is perfect for fans of suspense thrillers and horror.

Watch and look out for more from the Mind-You-Mental LLC recording artist.

