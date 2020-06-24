Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Talks Collabs with Future, Money Man and Kevin Gates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Drops "Rockstar" Single; Speaks on Collabs with Future, Money Man, Kevin Gates and More

Recently Rockstar Rodie released the audio for his critically acclaimed and aptly titled track, "Rockstar." The track traces Rockstar Rodie's past experiences on the road after having been on sold out tours with popular artists like Future, Kevin Gates and Chief Keef to name a few.

"Shout out to Future, he let me come rock out on his tour, I've been on tour with Kevin Gates, I was on the Chief Keef tour and I even did a solo tour last year," Rockstar Rodie said. "I want everyone to know about the music that is out now, so I want people to check out the songs with Future that's got 4 million views, Kevin Gates, OT Genasis and I got songs with a bunch of up-and-coming artists in Chicago. I got tracks with Money Man and a bunch of others, I've been putting in the work and I got the co-signs."

Shunning any comparisons to rappers in Chicago and rappers in general, Rockstar Rodie believes his music is beyond the scope of what typical rappers are putting out.

"I don't even follow up in the rapper category, much respect to all the artists from Chicago but I'm a rock star. I don't pay attention to any of the beef these cats are involved in, I'm more focused on the positive vibes and the music," Rockstar Rodie explained.

"Please don't call me a rapper / I am more like a rockstar," he raps in his lyrics of "Rocksta,r" echoing his thoughts of not wanting to be called a rapper.

"Rockstar is a feel good record a record that’s meant to motivate or even uplift whoever listens to it. The Rockstar record is produced by Ronny, he does beats for the stars and he's worked from Keyshia Cole to Drake to 2Chainz so I was really happy to do an album with him - he co-produced this one," Rodie said.

The new music comes on the heels of Rockstar Rodie undergoing a name change, to refresh his movement and brand.

"I changed my name from Joe Rodeo to Rockstar Rodie, I just felt it was time for a change, I had been doing music under that name for a while and I felt like this was more of an artist's name," Rockstar Rodie said. "I think the visuals are going to put a fresh face on it because everyone is trying to figure out what's up with the song."

Rockstar Rodie's "Rockstar" is a release from Synergy Jaz Records and will be featured on his Rockstar Status album.