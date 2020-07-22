AllHipHop
Chris Brown and Young Thug Make The Ladies "Go Crazy"

OnlineCrates

Breezy and Thugga drops a highly entertaining visual with tons of effects

For his most recent video, Chris Brown pulled out all the stops and director Mat Fuller as Dark Matter FX make this one of the best videos of the year. While Breezy dances and Thugga raps his verse, women from all over the party show off their sexy bodies and the graphics just pop left and right. Breezy does his thing dancing in this video like the classic Chris Brown dance scenes we've become accustomed to - so tune in and enjoy, this video is a fun one.

