Cino - 'Cinoevil' ft. Mir Fontane, Ren Thomas and more!

Jersey has a new rapper on the rise in Cino - check out his project with Mir Fontane, Ren Thomas and more!

Cino's music has received airplay through Hot 97's 'Who's Next' program, but has rarely gained significant national coverage so this is a breath through post for Cino and its well deserved. Cino's grind has been persistent since bursting onto the Tri-state area music scene in 2015, now the young emcee returns with Cinoevil a show of his respect and commitment to the art of rap.

On the project we get an appearance from Shotgun Suge who shows up on the popular track entitled, "Dead Weight." We also get a joint from former 300 Entertainment recording artist Mir Fontane who adds his signature flow to "Bird of a Feather." Cino even tapped Ren Thomas of VH1's 'Unsigned' for the song "Dirty Money". Cinoevil is full circle, meaning Cino is influenced by many rap sub-genres, but still asserts his voice on each track.

