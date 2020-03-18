AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cino - 'Cinoevil' ft. Mir Fontane, Ren Thomas and more!

OnlineCrates

Jersey has a new rapper on the rise in Cino - check out his project with Mir Fontane, Ren Thomas and more!

Cino's music has received airplay through Hot 97's 'Who's Next' program, but has rarely gained significant national coverage so this is a breath through post for Cino and its well deserved. Cino's grind has been persistent since bursting onto the Tri-state area music scene in 2015, now the young emcee returns with Cinoevil a show of his respect and commitment to the art of rap.

On the project we get an appearance from Shotgun Suge who shows up on the popular track entitled, "Dead Weight." We also get a joint from former 300 Entertainment recording artist Mir Fontane who adds his signature flow to "Bird of a Feather." Cino even tapped Ren Thomas of VH1's 'Unsigned' for the song "Dirty Money". Cinoevil is full circle, meaning Cino is influenced by many rap sub-genres, but still asserts his voice on each track.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Lil Uzi Vert - "Bean (Kobe)" feat. Chief Keef

Uzi and Chief Keef put one down for KOBE!

OnlineCrates

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - "Unchartered Love"

NBA Youngboy is in LOVE and he's not scared to show it!

OnlineCrates

Jadakiss - "Huntin Season" ft. Pusha T

Pusha T lends a hand to Jadakiss for his new visual!

OnlineCrates

Juliano - 'Trap Life'

Tune in East Atlanta, you got a new one with Juliano!

OnlineCrates

Pittsburgh's J-Haze Apologizes To His Mom With Banger "Sorry Mama"

J-Haze is the next wave in Pittsburgh Hip-Hop! Check out the latest.

AllHipHop Staff

Respekk - "Self Preservation" Video

Respekk goes bar for bar on "Self Preservation."

AllHipHop Staff

Dave B. The Prince Drops "Gang Time" Single; Recalls TDE Christmas Concert

South Central-bred rapper Dave B. the Prince released his new single "Gang Time."

OnlineCrates