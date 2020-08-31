Opening up with the raucous trap influenced single “Droptop” produced by DJ Rawtune; Classic sets the tone for the summer esthetic

Nashville’s Hip Hop scene has been given more light over recent years. For years the city has been glamorized as the home of Country music while other genres of music have been cast in it’s shadow despite the city’s rich history of African American voices. Classic Williams is here to change all of that. Classic Williams’ newest project “Summer Pack 2020” which is a sequel to his stellar offering “Summer Pack” released in the summer of 2019 is a bop heavy marvel from start to finish.

Comprised of seven songs recorded during the beginning of the quarantine period this year; Classic along with producer collaborators Jordan Bartlett (who has toured with the pop duo and Nashville scene darling’s Cherub) DJ Rawtune, Aaron “Opie” Howard, and artist/producer Herschel Lamont create the sounds and set the stage for Classic’s lyrics. Opening up with the raucous trap influenced single “Droptop” produced by DJ Rawtune; Classic sets the tone for the summer esthetic and invites you on a wild ride through his city.

Recently in an interview with Atlanta’s Dirty Glove Bastard, Classic explained how despite 2020 being a tough year for everyone he wanted to restore the feeling of summer and also speak on relevant topics affecting the world at large. This leads us into the triumphant jewel of the album “Black Lives” produced by Jordan Bartlett. In this song Classic gives his vocal support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over a bluesy guitar riff Classic begins to paint the picture of what it’s like being a Black man living in the southern states of America during its current racial climate. A quick beat switch in the second verse and we’re back in the car with Classic, but this time on a high speed chase ending with a standoff between us and the police.

This sonic diversity in this project coupled with the lyrical imagery created by Classic himself whose various styles fit perfectly within the confines of each beat lends to a smooth listen from beginning to end, and also gives a little something for everyone. If the Nashville Hip Hop scene is going to be talked about more in recent years then artists like Classic Williams need to be pushed into the forefront of their movement.

To hear the album Summer Pack2020 on Spotify, click here

Classic Williams:



https://www.classicwilliams.com

https://twitter.com/ActualRapper

https://anchor.fm/classic-williams

https://soundcloud.com/classic-williams

https://www.instagram.com/classicwilliams/

https://www.youtube.com/user/PreppyPunkThug

https://classicwilliams.fanlink.to/summerpack2020

https://www.instagram.com/theclassicwilliamsshow/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ff8i59IehCp9BoGavBFxR